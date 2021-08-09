Active COVID-19 cases plummet below 20K in Andhra Pradesh

18 people die, 2,050 infections reported in 24 hours

Coronavirus claimed 18 more lives and 2,050 new infections were reported in the State in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. The death toll increased to 13,531 and the cumulative infection tally reached 19,82,308.

The number of active cases fell below the 20,000-mark for the first time in four months after it hovered between 20,000 and 21,000 for the past two weeks. It reduced to 19,949 as of Sunday morning.

A majority of the active cases were confined to a few districts. Nearly half of the active cases were reported from East Godavari (3,395), Krishna (3,268) and Chittoor (3,183) which together contributed about 50% of the single day tally in the past two weeks.

These three districts have more than 3,000 active cases each, followed by Nellore (2,565), Prakasam (1,875), Guntur (1,692) and West Godavari (1,383). Six districts in the State have less than 700 active cases each. During the past day, 2,458 patients recovered from the infection in the State, taking the cumulative count to 19,48,828. The recovery rate stood at 98.31%. The daily test positivity rate of the 85,283 samples tested in the past day was put at 2.40% and that of the 2.51 crore samples tested so far was 7.87%.

Zero deaths in five districts

Krishna and Chittoor districts reported the highest single-day toll of five deaths each, while East Godavari and Guntur reported two each. Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, West Godavari and Prakasam reported one death each. Five districts reported zero deaths in the past day.

Six districts reported single-day infection tally of fewer than 100, while East Godavari reported 375 new infections in the past day. It was followed by Chittoor (324), Nellore (221), Prakasam (212), Guntur (209), Krishna (192), West Godavari (145), Srikakulam (97), Visakhapatnam (87), Anantapur (42), Vizianagaram (30) and Kurnool (23).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,80,443), Chittoor (2,33,627), West Godavari (1,70,783), Guntur (1,69,479), Anantapur (1,56,578), Visakhapatnam (1,53,213), Nellore (1,36,106), Prakasam (1,31,174), Kurnool (1,23,494), Srikakulam (1,21,042), Kadapa (1,11,074), Krishna (1,10,750) and Vizianagaram (81,650).