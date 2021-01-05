Active COVID-19 cases drop below 3,000 in A.P.

Chittoor reports 21 new cases in a day, highest among the districts

The State reported three more coronavirus deaths and 128 new infections in the past 24 hours ending Monday morning.

The cumulative tally slightly went up to 8,83,210, while the toll reached 7,118 with a death rate of 0.81% and recovery rate of 98.86%.

As many as 252 patients were recovered in the past day, taking the total to 8,73,149. The number of active cases came down to below 3,000 after nearly six and a half months. As of Monday morning, 2,943 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals and home isolation in the State.

Only 29,714 samples were tested in the past day and the positivity rate was also lowest at 0.43%. The number of tests conducted so far has crossed 1.20 crore with a positivity rate of 7.36%. Over 10 lakh samples were tested in the past 19 days. Chittoor, Nellore and Srikakulam districts reported one new death each in the past day.

Chittoor reported 21 new infections, highest among the districts. It was followed by East Godavari (19), Guntur (15), Krishna (15), Kurnool (12), Visakhapatnam (10), Kadapa (9), Nellore (8), Anantapur (6), Srikakulam (6), Prakasam (3), West Godavari (3) and Vizianagaram (1).

District tallies

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,23,785), West Godavari (93,927), Chittoor (86,325), Guntur (74,872), Anantapur (67,397), Nellore (62,124), Prakasam (62,049), Kurnool (60,602), Visakhapatnam (59,258), Kadapa (55,037), Krishna (47,926), Srikakulam (45,974) and Vizianagaram (41,039).