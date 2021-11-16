Active COVID-19 caseload in A.P. goes down 3,000-mark

People, without wearing mask, travelling in a vehicle in Vijayawada on Monday.

VIJAYAWADA

16 November 2021 01:16 IST

One death and 1,117 infections reported in 24 hours

The State reported one death due to COVID-19 and 117 infections in the 24 hours, ending Monday morning. It was the lowest daily infection tally in the past 252 days and the number of samples tested in the past day (21,360) was also the lowest in the past 259 days. The cumulative tally increased to 20,70,095 and the toll reached 14,416. More than 3 crore samples have been tested in the State since February, 2020.

The overall positivity rate of the 3,00,04,569 samples tested remained at 6.90% and that of the samples tested in the past day was 0.55%. For the first time, the number of active cases came down to less than 3,000 after 236 days. As of Monday, there were 2,961 active cases. The recovery rate and total recoveries stood at 99.16% and 20,52,718 respectively. The lone death in the State was reported in Visakhapatnam district, while Chittoor reported 24 infections. It was followed by Guntur (19), Visakhapatnam (14), East Godavari (12), Nellore (12), Krishna (11), Prakasam (8), Kadapa (6), West Godavari (5), Srikakulam (3), Anantapur (3). Vizianagaram and Kurnool reported zero infections.

