Active cases touch 5,990 in South Coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

19 April 2021 01:03 IST

Vaccination drive resumes today

Four more persons succumbed to the dreaded disease in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh in a span of 24 hours while the number of new cases touched 911 in the two districts of Nellore and Prakasam.

SPSR Nellore district registered 597 new cases, while Prakasam district saw 314. With this, the overall coronovirus cases tally increased to 1,33,585 in the region and active cases shot up to 5,990. SPSR Nellore district accounted for 67,600 cases and Prakasam district for 65,985 cases of the total cases.

Advertising

Advertising

With four deaths, all in SPSR Nellore district, the death toll rose to 538. With zero deaths, the toll remained unchanged at 592 in Prakasam, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Sunday night.

As many as 241 patients recovered from the illness in SPSR Nellore district and another 90 patients in Prakasam district during the period.

Those who wanted to get vaccinated had to wait for one more day as the health officials got replenishment of vaccine doses from the Centre only on Sunday. The vaccination drive is all set to resume on Monday, health officials said.

“We have received 35,000 doses of vaccine and the same has been sent to the public health centres,” Prakasam District Medical and Health Officer P.Ratnavalli said after overseeing the arrangements for the vaccination drive.