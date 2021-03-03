Active cases rise over the past week in A.P.

Samples tested cross 1.4 crore; State reports 106 new infections

Andhra Pradesh has reported 106 new COVID infections in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. For the fourth consecutive day, no death was reported and the toll stands at 7,169.

The tally increased to 8,90,080 and the number of recoveries stands at 8,82,137.

For the first time in months, the number of active cases gradually increased during the past week as the number of daily new infections overpassed the number of daily recoveries. As of Tuesday morning, there were 774 active cases in the State.

In the past week, 671 new infections were reported, and only 471 patients recovered. The overall recovery rate slightly decreased to 99.11% and the death rate remains at 0.81%.

Meanwhile, 35,804 samples were tested in the past day and 0.30% of them turned positive.

The number of samples tested so far crossed 1.4-crore mark and reached 1,40,10,123 with a positivity rate of 6.35%. The last 10 lakh samples were tested in 34 days and their positivity rate was 0.25%.

Chittoor district has again seen a spike in the single-day tally with 33 new infections in the past day. It was followed by East Godavari with 11 cases and Anantapur with 10 cases.

Vizianagaram and Prakasam reported no new cases, while the remaining districts reported single-digit cases. They include Krishna (9), Srikakulam (9), Visakhapatnam (8), West Godavari (8), Guntur (7), Kadapa (5), Nellore (3) and Kurnool (3).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,24,468), West Godavari (94,344), Chittoor (87,526), Guntur (75,747), Anantapur (67,770), Nellore (62,486), Prakasam (62,206), Kurnool (60,889), Visakhapatnam (60,037), Kadapa (55,388), Krishna (48,930), Srikakulam (46,230) and Vizianagaram (41,164).