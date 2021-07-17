Active cases rise as new infections outnumber recoveries in 24 hours

State registers 18 COVID-19 deaths; no fatalities in three districts

In the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, the State reported 18 COVID-19 deaths and 2,699 infections, which took the death toll to 13,115 and the cumulative tally to 19,37,122.

For the first time in many weeks, the number of active cases increased during the period as the number of infections was higher than the number of recoveries.

The number of recoveries during he period was 2,467. The recovery rate and total number of recoveries increased to 98.03% and 18,98,966 respectively.

Positivity rate

The daily positivity rate of the 91,594 samples tested was 2.95% and that of the 2.34 crore samples tested so far was 8.25%.

Kadapa, Kurnool and Vizianagaram reported no fatalities during the 24-hour period, while Guntur, Krishna, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. East Godavari, Anantapur, Prakasam and Srikakulam registered two deaths each, while Chittoor and West Godavari saw three deaths each.

East Godavari reported 504 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (372), Prakasam (315), Nellore (315), West Godavari (292), Krishna (257), Guntur (225), Kadapa (149), Visakhapatnam (111), Anantapur (73), Srikakulam (35), Vizianagaram (30) and Kurnool (21).

More than half of the total active cases were in East Godavari (4,019), Chittoor (3,610), Prakasam (2,960) and Krishna (2,957).

The district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,72,565), Chittoor (2,26,586), West Godavari (1,67,107), Guntur (1,65,940), Anantapur (1,55,480), Visakhapatnam (1,50,881), Nellore (1,31,118), Prakasam (1,26,306), Kurnool (1,22,794), Srikakulam (1,19,879), Kadapa (1,08,978), Krishna (1,05,525) and Vizianagaram (81,068).