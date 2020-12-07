Active cases plummet further to 5,910 in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

07 December 2020 01:03 IST

Nine deaths and 667 new cases reported in 24 hours

The State witnessed nine more COVID-19 deaths and 667 new infections in the 24 hours ending Sunday morning. With this, the cumulative tally increased to 8,71,972 and the toll reached 7,033.

As many as 914 patients recovered in the past day, leaving a total of 5,910 patients under treatment. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,59,029 and the recovery rate also went up to 98.52%.

In the past day, 60,329 samples were tested, registering a positivity rate of 1.11%.

The overall positivity rate of the 1.041 crore samples tested so far was put at 8.38% and the tests per million ratio increased to 1.94 lakh.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported two more deaths each, the highest in the past day, while Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported one each. The remaining districts saw no deaths.

Krishna again topped the districts in new infections as it reported 129 cases. It was followed by Guntur (114), Chittoor (105), West Godavari (86), East Godavari (38), Anantapur (37), Prakasam (36), Srikakulam (33), Kadapa (24), Nellore (24), Vizianagaram (18), Visakhapatnam (15) and Kurnool (8).

District tallies

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari 1,22,650), West Godavari (92,946), Chittoor (84,266), Guntur (73,397), Anantapur (66,862), Prakasam (61,629), Nellore (61,610), Kurnool (60,295), Visakhapatnam (58,438), Kadapa (54,509), Krishna (46,121), Srikakulam (45,570) and Vizianagaram (40,784).

Of the total 5,910 active cases, 1,138 are in Krishna, the only district with more than a thousand cases. Guntur has 913 active cases while four districts including Srikakulam, Kadapa, Vizianagaram and Kurnool have less than 200 active cases each. Kurnool has 109 active cases.