Active cases likely to fall below 1,000 soon

The district has reported fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases in a day for the 18th day in a row.
In the last 24 hours, the city recorded 84 fresh cases and one death, as per the bulletin released by the officials.
The caseload increased to 58,467 while the death toll rose to 505.
Recoveries inched closer to 57,000, as 122 more persons who were undergoing treatment have recovered from the virus. As on Thursday, the number of recoveries stands at 56,916.
Similarly, active cases, which stand at 1,046 as of Thursday, are likely to come below 1,000 in a day or two.
