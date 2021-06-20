Active cases fall below 9,500 in South Coastal A.P.

NELLORE/ONGOLE

20 June 2021 21:43 IST

More than 91,000 persons vaccinated in Prakasam on Sunday

New infections and active cases continued to decline while recoveries improved in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

As many as four patients, including three in Prakasam district, succumbed to the viral disease in the region taking the toll to 1,780 in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday. Prakasam district accounted for 892 deaths and SPSR Nellore district for 888 deaths, a health bulletin released by the State government said.

The number of active cases came down to 9,400 in the region. As many as 600 persons, including 213 in SPSR Nellore district, tested positive for the disease in the region taking the cumulative tally to over 2.43 lakh. As many as 745 patients, including 306 in Prakasam district, recovered on Sunday taking the overall recoveries to 2.32 lakh.

Advertising

Advertising

Winding up the State-wide special vaccination drive in Ongole, State Principal Health Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said the State health administration had upgraded facilities at hospitals and procured the required medicines as part of the preparations to tackle a possible third wave. The hospital infrastructure in the State had been strengthened further by spending ₹300 crore, he added.

In Prakasam district, more than 91,000 people were vaccinated on Sunday, said District Medical and Health Officer J. Ratnavalli. In SPSR Nellore district, health staff vaccinated over over 77,000 people till late in the evening, DMHO S.Rajyalakshmi said.