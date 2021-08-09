Active cases fall below 4,500 in South Coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

09 August 2021 00:52 IST

The number of active COVID-19 cases fell below the 4,500 mark in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases in the region in the last 24 hours.

One more person succumbed to the viral disease in Prakasam district, taking the toll to 1,985 in the region in the 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Sunday. SPSR Nellore district reported zero deaths during the period. As a result the number of casualties remained static at 967 in the district, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

The cumulative coronavirus tally crossed the 2.67 lakh mark as 433 persons, including 221 in SPSR Nellore district, tested positive for the disease during the period.

Meanwhile, 526 persons in the region, including 317 in Prakasam district, recovered from the disease. The number of active cases fell to 4,440, including 1,875 in Prakasam district, during the period. Over 1.32 lakh persons in SPSR Nellore district and 1.28 lakh in Prakasam district have recovered so far.