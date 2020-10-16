Active cases fall below 40,000 in A.P.

Lowest number of deaths reported after more than three months

Andhra Pradesh reported 3,967 new infections and 25 new deaths in 24 hours ending Friday morning, according to the Health Department's bulletin.

With this, the infection tally increased to 7,75,470 and the death toll went up to 6,382. After more than three months, the number of new deaths reported was lowest. The death rate remains at 0.82%.

Only 5% active cases

Also, for the first time in nearly three months, the number of active cases were below 40,000. With the recovery of 5,010 patients in the past day, the active cases came down to 38,979 (5.02%) and the recovery rate increased to 94.15% with a total of 7,30,109 recoveries so far.

Of the total active cases, more than 50% are in East Godavari (6,622 cases), Chittoor (5,069), West Godavari (4,726) and Guntur (4,409), while the remaining nine districts account for other 50% cases.

Kurnool and Nellore have only about 3% each of the State’s active cases.

Meanwhile, West Godavari again reported the highest number of new infections while Krishna and Kadapa reported the highest number of deaths.

The district-wise new cases and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (627 and 1), East Godavari (608 and 2), Chittoor (510 and 5), Krishna (456 and 4), Prakasam (355 and 3), Guntur (246 and 3), Anantapur (233 and 0), Nellore (220 and 1), Kadapa (212 and 4), Visakhapatnam (206 and 1), Srikakulam (108 and 1), Kurnool (100 and 0) and Vizianagaram (86 and 0).

The district infection tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,09,044), West Godavari (78,072), Chittoor (72,724), Anantapur (62,075), Guntur (61,593), Kurnool (58,636), Nellore (57,689), Prakasam (55,900), Visakhapatnam (53,384), Kadapa (49,351), Srikakulam (42,313), Vizianagaram (38,007) and Krishna (33,787).