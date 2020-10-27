Active cases fall below 30,000 in A.P.

Eight districts report less than 100 new cases

Andhra Pradesh reported 1,901 new COVID-19 infections and 19 new deaths in the past day as of Monday morning.

On Sunday morning, 2,997 new and 21 deaths were reported. The tally has gone up to 8,08,924 and the death toll increased to 6,606 with a death rate of 0.82%.

The recovery rate has further increased with the recovery of 7,557 patients in the past two days, including 3,972 in the past day. The number of active cases for the first time in several months came down to less than 30,000. Currently, 28,770 patients are undergoing treatment, while 7,73,548 persons, which is 95.63% of the total infected patients have recovered.

Lowest new infections

The number of tests conducted in the past day was low compared to that of the past several days, yet the positivity rate at 3.69% was lowest in about past three and a half months. The overall positivity rate of 76,21,896 tests conducted so far was 10.61%. The single-day tally of new cases was also the lowest in three months.

All the districts reported less than 400 new cases in the past day and eight districts reported less than 100 new cases.

The district-wise new case and deaths are as follows: West Godavari (397 and 1), East Godavari (313 and 2), Guntur (295 and 1), Chittoor (289 and 4), Prakasam (104 and 0), Nellore (98 and 1), Kadapa (85 and 3), Visakhpatnam (85 and 1), Krishna (74 and 3), Kurnool (63 and 0), Vizianagaram (59 and 0), Anantapur (21 and 2) and Srikakulam (18 and 1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,13,673), West Godavari (83,224), Chittoor (76,849), Guntur (65,346), Anantapur (63,719), Kurnool (59,286), Nellore (59,082), Prakasam (58,663), Visakhapatnam (55,209), Kadapa (51,252), Srikakulam (43,551), Vizianagaram (38,953) and Krishna (37,222).