Active cases fall below 1 lakh after 44 days

VIJAYAWADA

10 June 2021 23:43 IST

67 deaths, 8,110 new infections reported in 24 hours

The State has reported 67 COVID-19 deaths and 8,110 infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The death toll reached 11,763 and the cumulative case tally jumped to 17,87,883. The number of active cases came down to below one lakh for the first time in 44 days since April 27.

The State handled a peak of over 2.10 lakh active cases for three days continuously around mid-May and the number came down gradually since then.

In the past day, 12,981 patients have recovered and the active case tally stands at 99,057. Of them, more than one-third of cases were in East Godavari (22.63%) and Chittoor (13.59%) while Vizianagaram, Kurnool and Anantapur have less than 3% active cases. The recovery rate and total recoveries increased to 93.80% and 16,77,063 respectively.

The daily positivity rate of the 97,863 samples tested in the past day was 8.29%, which is one percent less than the previous day’s test positivity rate.

The overall test positivity rate of 2.013 crore samples tested so far remain at 8.88%.

District-wise toll

Chittoor has again reported the highest toll of 11 deaths in the past day. West Godavari reported nine deaths, Visakhapatnam seven, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram six each, Guntur and Kurnool five each, Krishna and Anantapur four each, Kadapa three and Nellore one death. Prakasam reported zero deaths.

East Godavari reported the highest daily tally of 1,416 infections, followed by Chittoor (1,042), Anantapur (906), West Godavari (792), Prakasam (600), Krishna (576), Guntur (512), Kadapa (508), Visakhapatnam (502), Srikakulam (461), Vizianagaram (280), Nellore (280) and Kurnool (235).

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,44,210), Chittoor (2,04,555), Guntur (1,55,894), West Godavari (1,49,343), Anantapur (1,47,979), Visakhapatnam (1,43,797), Nellore (1,22,428), Kurnool (1,18,754), Prakasam (1,13,435), Srikakulam (1,13,174), Kadapa (99,993), Krishna (94,349) and Vizianagaram (77,077).