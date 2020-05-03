Active cases drop to 11 in Ongole as 5 more get cured

In a welcome sign, five more COVID-19 patients were discharged in Ongole on recovery in the last 24 hours. One more person tested positive in Nellore.

The number of active cases drastically came down to 11 in Prakasam district which has reported so far 61 confirmed cases. Fifty patients were cured of the disease so far in the district. The patients were given a warm send off by doctors, nurses and paramedics led by COVID-19 Isolation Ward nodal officer John Richardson. The recovered patients profusely thanked the medical team for helping them recover fast.

Thirty persons with suspected symptoms of the disease were also discharged as the test reports turned negative, said Government General Hospital Superintendent D. Sriramulu who expressed satisfaction over the patients under treatment responding well to treatment. “It is a great moment for the medical team which took care of the patients 24x7 and ensured their speedy recovery,” he said.

44 recover

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases rose to 91 with a person contracting the disease in the city where 34 divisions were declared as red zone. Forty-four persons had recovered so far in Nellore district, where an equal number of patients are undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, over 4,000 migrant workers from other States, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan who eke out a living working in shops and other business establishments in Nellore approached the district officials to facilitate their return to their native States. Transport would be arranged for those who tested negative to return to their native places, officials said.