Active cases down to 4,207 in Nellore

608 persons get discharged in the last 24 hours

Six more persons succumbed to coronavirus in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours taking the combined toll in Nellore and Prakasam districts to 426 and 420 respectively.

While Nellore reported four deaths and 401 cases, Prakasam registered six deaths and 841 new cases, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Monday night. The cumulative total went up to 92,230 in the two districts.

Health officials heaved a sigh of relief as the toll in Prakasam district, which had been rising in double digit each day in the previous week, recorded only two deaths in the last 24 hours.

Continuing with the positive trend, the number of patients who recovered was more by about 100 when compared to fresh admissions in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 1,353 patients, including 401 patients in Nellore district, recovered in the two districts, providing some relief to the health officials who worked overtime to treat the symptomatic cases by providing oxygen and ventilator support.

The number of active cases came down to 4,207 in Nellore district as 608 patients won the battle against the disease in the last 24 hours.

In Prakasam district, the active cases fell to 10,935 with 745 patients returning home after getting cured of the viral disease. With this, as many as 76,668 persons in the two districts, including 31,181 in Prakasam district, had recovered from illness so far.

In Prakasam district, 5,282 persons tested negative for the disease. So far, 3.76 lakh persons were subjected to testing.