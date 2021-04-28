Active cases cross the 10,000-mark in Nellore

NELLORE/ONGOLE

28 April 2021 00:31 IST

The district reports six deaths

Incidence of fresh coronavirus infections slightly decreased in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh even as 10 more persons succumbed to the pandemic in a span of 24 hours.

Though the new cases dipped by about 400 in a day, health professionals continued to have a tough time as the number of patients getting cured was less when compared to new admissions.

As a result, the number of active cases crossed 10,000 in SPSR Nellore district and 5,100 in Prakasam as 1,734 persons contracted the disease in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the two districts, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Tuesday night. The overall tally crossed 1.46 lakh mark in the region. Only 470 patients, including 284 in SPSR Nellore district, recovered during the period.

The toll rose to 1,207 in the region with six patients in SPSR Nellore district and four in Prakasam losing the battle against the disease during the period.

‘Results within 24 hours’

Overseeing the health situation from Nellore Collectorate, Special Officer G. Anantha Ramu said the government had adopted the twin strategy of stepping up testing after tracing primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons on the one hand and providing vaccine to a maximum number of eligible people. “We are ensuring COVID test results within 24 hours now,” he added.

The health administration is prioritising providing vaccine to those who had taken their first dose so that over four lakh people developed immunity. He said 85% of the health workers and 70% of the frontline warriors, including revenue, police, municipal and panchayat raj department staff had so far been provided the second dose of the vaccine.

There was no shortage of beds or oxygen to treat patients, he added after attending a video conference chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.