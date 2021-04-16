Active cases cross 3,000 in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

The second wave of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, say health officials.

In Srikakulam district, 568 positive cases were recorded on Thursday, taking the total number of active cases to 2,721 in the district. Of these, 373 are undergoing treatment at hospitals and COVID Care Centres while the remaining are in home isolation.

In Vizianagaram district, 248 new cases have been recorded, taking the total number of active cases to 927.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal held reviews of the situation and decided to spread awareness on the need to wear masks and follow social distancing.