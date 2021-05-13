Active cases cross 24,000 in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram

800 new infections being reported daily in each district

In spite of the government’s efforts to minimise the spread of COVID-19 infections, the number of active cases has crossed 24,000 in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, which are part of the north coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

On an average, about 800 new infections are reported daily in each district. Currently, 15,966 active cases are there in Srikakulam district and among them 1,861 have been admitted to hospitals and 931 are in COVID Care Centres while the remaining patients are in home isolation. The total positive cases are 90,515 in the last 14 months.

In Vizianagaram district, the active cases are 8,766 and the total cases since April 2020 are 60442.

‘Ill-treatment’

BJP State secretary Sevvana Uma Maheswari has expressed concern that the virus was spreading in rural areas of Srikakulam district and wanted steps to contain it. The family members of many patients were worried over the reports of ill-treatment and theft of jewellery in COVID-19 designated hospitals. “The district administration should establish display screens at the hospitals to enable patients’ families to keep track of treatment and maintenance of wards,” she said.

Rotary Club Central, Vizianagaram, former president D.S.P. Lingam urged the government to ensure social distancing at marketplaces. “With the limited shopping hours, hundreds of people are coming to Rythu Bazaars and markets. They can be advised to buy vegetables and essential goods once a week to minimise their visits and reduce congestion at markets,” he said.