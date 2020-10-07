Active cases below 50,000 in nearly two and half months

VIJAYAWADA

07 October 2020

With 5,120 new cases, tally reaches 7.34 lakh in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh’s COVID tally increased to 7,34,427 with 5,120 new cases reported in 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. During the same period, 34 new deaths were reported and the death toll has gone up to 6,086.

For the first time in nearly two and a half months, the number of active cases came down to less than 50,000. With 6,349 recoveries in the past day, the total recoveries increased to 6,78,828 leaving 49,513 patients under treatment. The recovery rate stands at 92.43% while the death rate remains at 0.83%.

Of the 66,769 samples tested in the past day, only 7.67% turned positive and the overall positivity rate of 62.83 lakh tests was at 11.69%. The tests per million ratio was at 1,17,659 and the cases per million was at 13,753.

Chittoor and East Godavari reported the highest number of new cases in the past day. East Godavari also reported the highest number of new deaths, while two districts reported no new deaths.

The district-wise new case and deaths are as follows: Chittoor (807 and 4), East Godavari (807 and 5), West Godavari (575 and 2), Krishna (464 and 4), Guntur (433 and 3), Anantapur (424 and 4), Nellore (367 and 3), Kadapa (301 and 2), Prakasam (264 and 1), Visakhapatnam (190 and 4), Srikakulam (172 and 0), Vizianagaram (172 and 0) and Kurnool (144 and 2).

The infection tally of Krishna district crossed the 30,000-mark and only two districts have less than 40,000 cases so far.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,03,246), West Godavari (71,917), Chittoor (67,362), Anantapur (59,638), Guntur (58,106), Kurnool (57,425), Nellore (55,447), Prakasam (52,411), Visakhapatnam (51,680), Kadapa (46,422), Srikakulam (40,980), Vizianagaram (36,587) and Krishna (30,311).

No district has more than 10% active cases at present and Anantapur has only 2.47% active cases while Chittoor has 9.81% active cases, the highest.