Active cases below 5,000-mark

VISAKHAPATNAM

16 June 2021 23:39 IST

As many as 649 persons undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 have recovered in the last 24 hours, while 303 new infections were reported from various parts of the district in the same period, ending Wednesday morning, taking the cumulative tally to 1,46,440.

The death toll rose to 996 after four more persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases also came down below the 5,000-mark and stands at 4,850. The number of recoveries/discharges to 1,40,594.

