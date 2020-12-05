Active cases below 1,000 in South Coastal Andhra

ONGOLE/NELLORE

05 December 2020 23:17 IST

Prakasam, Nellore districts register zero deaths in the last 24 hours

The number of active COVID-19 cases fell below the 1,000-mark in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, with recoveries outnumbering new cases in the last 24 hours.

Both Nellore and Prakasam districts registered zero deaths during the period, according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Saturday night.

While 67 positive cases were registered in both districts, the number of recoveries stood at 149. The caseload rose to 1,24,745 for both districts combined.

In an encouraging development, the active caseload dipped to 978 with the 149 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate has improved further to 98.75% as 1,23,189 patients recovered from the virus so far.

Meanwhile, Prakasam Collector Pola Bhaskar reviewed the preparedness of the Chirala civic body in handling a possible second wave of the pandemic.

“There can be no room for complacency as the second wave of coronavirus may be more severe in intensity,” he cautioned during his visit to Ganjipalem ward secretariat in the handloom town.

Collector irked

The Collector expressed his displeasure over the lapses in identifying primary and secondary contacts of those who had tested positive.

He wanted the Secretariat functionaries to step up awareness on the use of face masks, maintaining physical distancing in public places and frequent washing of hands with disinfectants, stating that these measures alone would keep the dreaded disease at bay.

The civic staff said that as many as 72 positive cases had been reported in the ward. There were no active cases now as all of them had recovered, they added.