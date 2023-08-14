Action taken against staff, two Additional CDPOs appointed at Bala Sadan in Vijayawada over tonsuring of girls

August 14, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department served a memo on a superviser and transferred some staff from the Bala Sadan on charges of allegedly tonsuring the girls as well as on other charges of negligence in upkeep of the hostel.

Following reports published in The Hindu over the tonsuring of nine girls of the Government Children’s Home (Bala Sadan), run by the WD&CW Department, an inquiry has been ordered and action has been taken against some staff attached to the home, NTR District WD&CW Project Director G. Uma Devi said here on Monday.

Stating that the children were found to be suffering from a lice infestation and allergy, the staff of the home tonsured nine orphan and semi-orphan students (out of 36 inmates) a few days ago. Unhygienic conditions were also witnessed at the Bala Sadan, said the child rights bodies which inspected the home recently.

Ms. Uma Devi said one ‘sevika’ was transferred and a memo has been served on the home superviser, who has also been shifted. “We appointed two Additional Child Development Project Officers (ADCPOs) for Bala Sadan, and directed Vijayawada-I CDPO to visit the home regularly and report to higher officials. A woman guard has also been appointed. We will transfer other staff soon and check the cleanliness of the premises and quality of food on a regular basis,” the PD said.

Inquiry by Collector

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao inquired with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) officials concerned who inspected the home and highlighted the irregularities. He enquired with CWC Chairperson K. Suvartha and other members regarding the tonsure of the inmates, including a few Yanadi tribe girls, the health condition of students and the general atmosphere at the Bala Sadan.

Meanwhile, employees of the WD&CW Department allege that the clerical cadre staff, helpers, storekeepers and matrons were being made scapegoats in the tonsure incident.

“Before the incident, no officers visited Bala Sadan even once a month, and there was no supervision. Now, the lower-rung staff are being punished for no fault of theirs,” said an employee of Bala Sadan.