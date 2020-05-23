Andhra Pradesh

Action taken against 23 policemen during lockdown

ASI arrested for extortion; many suspended on corruption charges

Action has been taken against 23 police personnel, including a DSP-rank officer, on the basis of complaints made against them accusing them of high-handedness and corruption during the lockdown, in Krishna and Guntur districts.

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang said that Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) D. Sravan Kumar, attached to the DGP’s office, who was on bandobust duty in Guntur district, has been suspended after complaints of high-handedness were made against him.

“The DSP, who was posted at a picket, reportedly behaved in a high-handed manner with the public. Following a complaint and based on an enquiry, the DSP has now been placed under suspension,” the DGP said.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Balaji Naik, working in Guntur Rural district, was arrested on charges of extortion.

“The ASI reportedly collected ₹15,000 from a flour mill owner for allowing him to run his business during the lockdown. When he demanded the bribe, the mill owner approached senior police officials,” DIG and Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna said.

Mr. Balaji Naik was produced in court, which remanded him to judicial custody. Besides, one Sub-Inspector, two head constables, 12 constables and two home guards were sent to Vacancy Reserve (VR) on several charges, including corruption, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

In Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, two armed reserve police constables V. Naresh and P. Kiran Kumar, have been suspended for illegally possessing liquor while on duty. Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao directed the Krishnalanka police to book a case against the two constables.

Krishna district Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu suspended J. Naga Malleswara Rao, attached to Gampalagudem police station, and G. Ajay, working in Vissannapet station, on charges of corruption.

The constables allegedly took a bribe from the public to allow them to cross into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana State. “One of the suspended constables accepted a bribe of ₹5,000 through an online payment portal,” Mr. Ravindranath Babu told The Hindu.

