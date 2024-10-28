GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Action sought on culprit who ‘sexually assaulted’ a child in Vizianagaram district

Published - October 28, 2024 08:33 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Tribes Commission Chairperson D.V.G. Sankara Rao on Monday asked the police department to take stern action on the culprit who reportedly assaulted a three-and-a-half year old child at Gantyada in Vizianagaram district.

In a press release, he requested Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal to inquire into the issue and prevent such incidents from happening in the district. In another press note, Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao expressed concern over rapes and sexual assaults on girl children in the district. He said that the person involved in such incidents needed to be punished quickly.

