ADVERTISEMENT

Action sought against leaders, police for ‘harassment’ of Mumbai actress in A.P.

Published - August 29, 2024 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Kolanukonda Shivaji on August 29 (Thursday) demanded immediate arrest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and police officers in the State accused of harassing a film actress from Mumbai.

At a press conference, he said the incident that came to light recently in the State was akin to the horror episode at the Kolkata RG Kar hospital. The State police, which was supposed to have protected the victim, succumbed to the pressure of the erstwhile ruling party leaders. He said the actress was kidnapped, cases were framed against her and she, along with her old parents, was subjected to harassment for 40 days in the State, said Mr. Shivaji.  

He demanded a comprehensive probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and stringent action against those found guilty on this count.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US