Action sought against leaders, police for ‘harassment’ of Mumbai actress in A.P.

Published - August 29, 2024 07:03 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) working president Kolanukonda Shivaji on August 29 (Thursday) demanded immediate arrest of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders and police officers in the State accused of harassing a film actress from Mumbai.

At a press conference, he said the incident that came to light recently in the State was akin to the horror episode at the Kolkata RG Kar hospital. The State police, which was supposed to have protected the victim, succumbed to the pressure of the erstwhile ruling party leaders. He said the actress was kidnapped, cases were framed against her and she, along with her old parents, was subjected to harassment for 40 days in the State, said Mr. Shivaji.  

He demanded a comprehensive probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and stringent action against those found guilty on this count.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / politics

