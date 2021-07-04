Action recommended against two accused on morphed videos, says Simhachalam temple EO

VISAKHAPATNAM

04 July 2021 20:04 IST

She refutes allegations that authorities delaying action on the issue

Executive Officer of Simhachalam Devasthanam M.V. Suryakala has cleared the air on the morphed videos, which did the rounds on social media recently.

Addressing the media at the Administrative Office of the temple here on Sunday, Ms. Suryakala refuted the allegations that the temple authorities were deliberately delaying action on those responsible for making and circulating the videos. An inquiry into the two morphed videos has revealed the involvement of two persons and they had admitted their guilt to the authorities, she said.

The accused had claimed that they had done it ignorant of the consequences but they had no criminal intention, Ms. Suryakala said. The temple Executive Officer, however, said that no one would be allowed to damage the image of holy temple. “We have recommended action against both the accused to the Commissioner of the Endowments Department. Both of them have been working in the temple for a long time,” she said.

Show-cause notices

Ms. Suryakala has said that show-cause notices were issued to nine archakas and Vedic staff for allegedly sharing the fabricated videos on WhatsApp groups. She said that the Endowments Commissioner was the authority to take any kind of action based on the report. She said that she would abide by the court order regarding the Chairperson of the Simhachalam Devasthanam Trust. She said that there was nothing to hide from the public domain.