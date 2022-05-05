Action plans sought for quick progress of Parvatipuram-Manyam district

Ministers tell officials to focus on irrigation, housing

Ministers tell officials to focus on irrigation, housing

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Tribal Welfare Peedika Rajannadora and Minister for Industries and Commerce Gudivada Amaranath directed the officials of the respective departments to prepare action plans for the speedy development of the newly formed Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

The Ministers attended the district review meeting here on Thursday. Mr. Rajannadora told the Collector Nishant Kumar to concentrate on pending irrigation projects and housing schemes.

Zilla Parishad (ZP) chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao promised to release additional funds from the ZP to ensure safe drinking water for all villages in the the new district.

Mr. Nishant informed the Ministers and other public representatives that the officials were preparing plans for the overall development and supply of nutritious food for people in accordance with the guidelines of NITI Aayog.

Araku MP G. Madhavi, MLC Palavalasa Vikrant, Parvatipuram MLA Alajangi Joga Rao, Palakonda MLA Viswasarayi Kalavati, Vizianagaram District Cooperative Marketing Society chairperson Avanapu Bhavana and others were present in the meeting.