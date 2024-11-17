ADVERTISEMENT

Action plan will be prepared soon to improve forest area, says APFDC Chairman

Updated - November 17, 2024 07:24 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Corporation will put special efforts to improve the income sources for tribals and promote cultivation of eucalyptus, bamboo, teak and other plants, says Sujay Krishna Rangarao

The Hindu Bureau

Sujay Krishna Rangao taking charge as APFDC Chairman in Amaravati recently.

Andhra Pradesh Forest Development Corporation (APFDC) Chairman and former Minister Sujay Krishna Rangarao said that an action plan would be prepared very soon to improve the forest cover in the State.

Mr. Rangarao, who was given the post recently, said that the corporation would put special efforts to improve the income sources for the tribals and it would be possible only with the improvement of green cover. He said that the corporation would promote cultivation of eucalyptus, bamboo, teak and other plants.

The APFDC Chairman said that the government would also give priority for the improvement of green cover along the sea coast and river beds in the State. “We will hold an exclusive meeting with officials very soon to take their suggestions. The corporation would implement the action plan very quickly,“ he added. Mr. Rangarao thanked Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan for providing him an opportunity to handle APFDC.

