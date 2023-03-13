March 13, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officers concerned to expedite the construction of a Haj house in Kadapa and allot land to construct another in Vijayawada.

During a meeting with representatives of Muslim associations from across the State at his camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister promised them that an action plan would be drawn up to protect Waqf land.

He also ordered the formation of special committees, with Collectors as heads and Joint Collectors and ASPs as members, in all districts to work as coordination panels and protect the land and other properties of all religious organisations.

In response to a request by the Muslim representatives, the Chief Minister told officers to increase the tenure of Khajis, fixed at three years during the TDP rule, to 10 years and introduce a flexible renewal policy for them at village and ward secretariat level.

The Chief Minister further directed the officers to resolve the salary issues of educational volunteers at madrasas and ensure that bilingual text books (in English and Urdu) are provided to students in all Urdu schools by the beginning of the next academic year.

He also agreed to an appeal by the representatives to constitute Syed Corporation and directed the officers to expedite the construction of Urdu University in Kurnool.

The Chief Minister told them that no other party in the country had given as many posts to Muslims in government as YSRCP had. A major chunk of key political posts such as Deputy CM, Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson, MLAs, MLCs, corporation chairpersons and directors had been given to Muslims, he said.

Assuring them that their problems would be resolved and necessary funds would be allotted for the development of their community, the Chief Minister sought their cooperation in ensuring YSRCP’s clean sweep in the next elections.