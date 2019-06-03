Action plan to increase admissions in social welfare hostels in Chittoor

The Social Welfare Department officials have mooted steps to increase admissions in the social welfare hostels in Chittoor district for the year 2019-20.

The target is set at 2,000 students, covering the maximum number of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe habitations.

Speaking to the media here on Sunday, after inspecting the social welfare hostels, Deputy Director (Social Welfare) Vijay Kumar said that the wardens and the staff of all the hostels were told to execute an action plan to achieve the target by visiting the SC, ST habitations, and interacting with the students and parents.

“The department staff along with local teachers would visit the households and create awareness among the parents about the facilities available at the social welfare hostels, including nutritious food and congenial accommodation, special focus on studies (Maha Sankalpam) and good study material,” Mr Vijay Kumar said.

Fruitful efforts

During the last three years, the department staff had extensively visited the targeted habitations as part of a survey on the SC/ST sub-plan. “Our staff has thorough knowledge about the prevailing conditions in the families of the target groups. With this experience, they could effectively interact with the students and parents and guide them properly regarding admissions into the hostels,” he said.

All the hostels were equipped with good facilities for students, he said.