Action plan to find overseas placements for 3,000 youth in State

Government decides to establish International Migration Centres across State

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Information Technology M. Goutham Reddy on Tuesday said the government would establish International Migration Centres (IMC) to help students find overseas placements.

The Minister attended the 23rd board meeting of the Overseas Manpower Company of Andhra Pradesh (OMCAP) in the capacity of its chairman at the AP State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) office in the virtual mode, and said an action plan had been drawn to find overseas placements for nearly 3,000 youth from the State in countries such as Europe, Germany and the Gulf nations.

The Minister reviewed the progress achieved on the issues discussed in the last board meeting.

The officials informed him that OMCAP had facilitated nearly 2,000 people’s migration to overseas jobs in 2019-20.

OMCAP Managing Director Arja Srikanth said the training programmes had, however, slowed down since March this year due to COVID-19, and that the company at present had nearly 2,000 jobs for domestic help, cooks, electricians, drivers, nurses and lift operators ready for recruitment in different countries. He said OMCAP would restart the training programme after the situation returned to normal.

‘Aasara’ app

The OMCAP and the Skill Development Corporation had launched a mobile app called ‘Aasara’ for local employment support to workers who had to drop their plans to migrate to other countries due to the virus threat.

The company was also working in coordination with the Indian International Skills Centre (IISC), launched by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), to secure information on job opportunities for youth in the State.

The meeting unanimously decided that IMC-AP centres would be established in every district employment office, ITI and district skill development centres.

These centres would not only give job-related information to the youth but would also take up activities such as career counselling, guidance and imparting pre-departure training.