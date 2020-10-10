Action plan to develop Mangalagiri and Tadepalli rolled out, says MLA

On Friday, the MLA along with municipal commissioners of Mangalagiri and Tadepalli discussed the detailed project reports to develop both municipalities.

Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Rsddy has said that a comprehensive plan to develop Mangalagiri and Tadepalli has been prepared. The proposals for a transport, road, underground drainage and solid waste management has been made, he said.

He recently affirmed Amaravati would be the Legislative Capital for the State. Speaking to the media after the meeting, he said the DPR has been finalised with a government-affiliated company and we have discussed again before we move on it," he said.

Underground drainage and drinking water round the clock for Mangalagiri are first priorities. Burial grounds for all religions, and a ropeway to Panakala Swamy Temple will be built. “We readied a plan to development Mangalagiri at an estimated cost of ₹200 crore for traffic and transport issues, ₹100 crore for drinking water, ₹360 crore for underground drainage, ₹60 crore for the temple development,” he said adding that all these all works would be completed be February next year.