Action plan ready to handle third wave, says Collector

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

VIZIANAGARAM

14 July 2021 02:04 IST

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal on Tuesday said that the district was geared up to handle COVID-19 cases in the anticipated third wave of coronavirus.

Addressing the media along with Superintendent of Police Deepika Patil at the Collector’s office, he said that a zero death rate was the aim of the district administration in the future. “We have finalised an action plan to overcome any kind of eventuality in the third wave of COVID-19. We are making arrangements for sufficient number of beds and required staff in the designated hospitals. The task force committee had already issued guidelines in handling the situation in near future,” he said.

Ms. Deepika Patil made it clear that the police would impose fines if anybody was violating the COVID-19 protocol. She said that people should wear masks and maintain social distance for their own safety and of others in public places. “Penalties will go up if violations continue. So, people should understand the seriousness of the third wave and cooperate with police personnel,” she added.

