Andhra Pradesh

Action plan on the anvil to prevent industrial accidents

SP Senthil Kumar addressing a meeting with personnel of line-departments on industrial safety in Chittoor.

SP holds review meeting with heads of line departments

Superintendent of Police S. Senthil Kumar has said that a foolproof action plan will be chalked out involving the departments of factories, police, fire and disaster management to effectively prevent human and property loss in industrial accidents.

In the backdrop of the LG Polymers tragedy in Visakhapatnam recently, the SP held a review meeting with the heads of the line departments here on Friday. Deputy Chief inspector of factories (Rayalaseema) M.V. Sivakumar Reddy and Special Enforcement Bureau Additional SP Y. Rishant Reddy were present.

“Going by the principal that prevention is better than cure, the managements of the hazardous factories should be vigilant in the maintenance activities of the plants, giving no scope for any negligence. The action plan should include involvement of the personnel of all the crucial line departments,” the SP said.

Instead of getting alert after the mishaps, it would be better to prevent them in the first place by regular coordination meetings of the line departments, followed by periodical inspection of the hazardous plants, he said.

Training teams

Deputy Chief inspector of factories M.V. Sivakumar Reddy said that special training teams would be formed to give orientation to all the personnel involved in the action plan in a phased manner.

“Unlike the tragedy in Visakhapatnam, the Chittoor district has industries which are more prone to fire accidents. At present, we have five hazardous industries located at Kuppam, Srikalahasti, and Sri City. Coming to other industrial plants, we will exercise the same caution in spite of the lesser intensity in case of accidents," he said.

Deputy SPs Sudhakar Reddy (special branch) and D.M. Mahesh (administration), representatives of the Isuzu Motors, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Mondelez India Foods and SAPA Industries took part in the meeting.

