Action plan on reforms in Police Department will be released soon, says Andhra Pradesh Home Minister

Pointing out that the Police Department in Andhra Pradesh is in a state of “complete neglect”, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha has said that the department needs reforms, recruitment and more facilities for women staff.

“We are trying to bring in reforms in the Home Department including the internal intelligence wing of the police. We will release a plan of action in this regard,” the Minister said in a review meeting held at the Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on June 27 (Thursday).

Ms. Anitha discussed the operations to check ganja cultivation and smuggling, missing cases of women, road accidents, recruitment in the Police Department, police welfare, cybercrime, false cases and other issues with Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao at the review meeting.

“As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Andhra Pradesh is among the top three or four States in the country in missing women and ganja cases. Instructions have been issued to the police to investigate whether there are mafia or trafficking gangs behind the missing incidents of women,” said the Home Minister.

A Cabinet Sub-Committee has been constituted with the police, education, tribal welfare, social welfare, excise and health departments to check ganja cultivation and peddling, said Ms. Anitha, adding that the panel would meet soon.

‘Poor facilities’

Speaking about the poor facilities for the police personnel, the Home Minister pointed out that the Arilova police station in Visakhapatnam district was running from a shed, while the Police Commissioner’s office building was mortgaged. “There has been no recruitment and many police stations do not have proper vehicle facilities,” she said.

Referring to the cases registered against the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders during the tenure of the previous YSRCP government, the Home Minister said, “We are inquiring into the illegal cases. A toll-free number will be set up soon as part of the measures to ensure the protection of women and check ganja cultivation.”

Asked about the Mahila Police (Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarsulu) working in village and ward secretariats, Ms. Anitha said the government would find out from the Mahila Police personnel whether they want to continue with the Police Department.

“We will follow the procedure for those who want to be with the Police Department. The rest of the personnel will be allotted to other government departments. Justice will be meted out to the Mahila Police personnel,” she said.

Director-General (Intelligence) Kumar Vishwajeet and senior police officers of various wings of the Police Department took part in the review meeting.

