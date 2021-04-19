Action plan on promotion of e-mobility soon

VIJAYAWADA

19 April 2021 00:02 IST

Aim is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly by 2030

The State government is set to come up with an action plan for implementation of e-mobility in tune with the Central government’s target to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions by 33-35% by 2030.

The State government had already released its electric vehicle policy of incentivising the stakeholders on demand-supply side, Energy Secretary N. Srikant said in a press statement.

On the supply side, the government is allocating 500 acres to 1,000 acres of land for developing EV parks with plug-and-play infrastructure, common facilities and necessary external infrastructure.

Also, the government is providing financial assistance of 50% of fixed capital investment to developers of auto clusters.

Financial incentives are given for private charging stations and hydrogen generation and refuelling infrastructure.

On the demand side, the State government has created a separate sub-category for electric vehicles and fixed the tariff at ₹6.70 per unit without any demand charges to promote their usage.

The Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has established 80 charging stations in the State and supplied 300 e-cars to various government departments. The EESL has decided to set up 400 charging stations in 73 locations across the State.