Action initiated against SI, two constables

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu initiated action against a sub-inspector of police Dadapeer of Bukkarayasamudram and two constables of the Central Crime Station and Bukkarayasamudram in three different cases on Thursday.

The SP sent the SI to Vacancy Reserve for his alleged involvement in some land issue and seeking a bribe. An inquiry has been initiated against him on the issue.

In the two other cases, constables of two different police stations allegedly cheated girls and sexually assaulted them. Ranjit, a constable of CCS, was sent to Vacancy Reserve and a case registered against him in Dharmavaram police station based on a complaint lodged by a girl. On the pretext of marrying her, Ranjit allegedly cheated the girl. The SP ordered an inquiry and based on the outcome of the investigation in the case, he would be suspended, a police release said.

Another constable of Bukkarayasamudram Sriramulu, on the pretext of finding a paying guest room for his close relative studying in a college here, tried to sexually assault her at Tapovanam in the city. The people in the vicinity got alerted by the girl’s shouts and chased away the constable. The SP moved him out of the station and instituted an inquiry into the incident.