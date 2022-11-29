Action against vendor of cigarette to minor girl after medical report, say police

November 29, 2022 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Girl’s parents accuse vendor of abusing their daughter in the name of caste

A.D. Rangarajan

The controversy over a tea stall owner selling a cigarette to a minor girl on Monday assumed caste overtones with the girl’s parents complaining to the police that the vendor had abused their daughter in the name of caste.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chandragiri police said that the girl, studying SSC in the nearby Government Girls High School, had allegedly purchased a cigarette from the outlet located opposite to the school and started smoking in public view.

When people chastised the vendor, Naveen Reddy, for selling a cigarette to a minor, he allegedly turned his ire towards the girl and abused her.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On coming to know of their daughter’s activity, her parents rushed to the spot and accosted the vendor. In the altercation that ensued, Naveen allegedly took their caste name. With the parents raising an alarm over the alleged stuffing of ganja into the cigarettes, the police registered a case and sent the girl for medical examination.

“Action will be initiated against the vendor based on the medical test reports. If traces of narcotic substances are not found, he will be booked only for selling cigarettes to a minor,” Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirupati West) G. Narasappa told The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US