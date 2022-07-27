Andhra Pradesh

Action against blood bank for selling blood to Thalassemia patients

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: AFP
Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA July 27, 2022 06:29 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 03:34 IST

Special Secretary (Health) and AP State AIDS Control Society Project Director G.S. Naveen Kumar conducted surprise visits to a few blood banks in the city on Tuesday and found that a private blood bank was selling blood to Thalassemia patients.

Mr. Naveen Kumar along with other officials visited the Doctors Blood Bank in the city and inspected the register in which it was mentioned that blood was given for free to a few Thalassemia patients. However, Mr. Naveen Kumar called up the patients, who told him that they paid for the blood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mr. Naveen asked the APSACS Additional Project Director P. Umasundari to take necessary action against the blood bank. He said as per the National AIDS Control Organisation rules, blood should be given for free to Thalassemia patients.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Later, Mr. Naveen Kumar visited the Lions Club blood bank. He appreciated the organisers for following all the rules. He said that all the private blood banks should supply 30% of their blood collection to the government as per the rules and action would be taken against the banks which fail to do so.

NTR DMHO Dr. M. Suhasini, Additional DMHO Dr. Sudha and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Read more...