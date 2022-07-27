Action against blood bank for selling blood to Thalassemia patients

APSACS Project Director makes surprise inspections

Special Secretary (Health) and AP State AIDS Control Society Project Director G.S. Naveen Kumar conducted surprise visits to a few blood banks in the city on Tuesday and found that a private blood bank was selling blood to Thalassemia patients.

Mr. Naveen Kumar along with other officials visited the Doctors Blood Bank in the city and inspected the register in which it was mentioned that blood was given for free to a few Thalassemia patients. However, Mr. Naveen Kumar called up the patients, who told him that they paid for the blood.

Mr. Naveen asked the APSACS Additional Project Director P. Umasundari to take necessary action against the blood bank. He said as per the National AIDS Control Organisation rules, blood should be given for free to Thalassemia patients.

Later, Mr. Naveen Kumar visited the Lions Club blood bank. He appreciated the organisers for following all the rules. He said that all the private blood banks should supply 30% of their blood collection to the government as per the rules and action would be taken against the banks which fail to do so.

NTR DMHO Dr. M. Suhasini, Additional DMHO Dr. Sudha and others were present.