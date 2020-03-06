Act tough on belt shops, illicit breweries: CM

VIJAYAWADA

06 March 2020 01:23 IST

He calls for strengthening the enforcement wing of the Excise Department

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to increase the strength of the enforcement wing of the Prohibtion and Excise Department at the earliest.

At a review meeting on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the services of two-thirds of department’s staff could be utilised in the enforcement wing.

‘Adhere to SOPs’

“The targets set can be achieved if there is a coordination between the enforcement and other wings. Efficiency can be improved by adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said, and added that the officials should strictly adhere to the SOPs.

Stating that illegal sand mining and illicit brewing were impediments in the smooth functioning of the administration, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Police and the Prohibition and Excise departments would have to work in tandem.

“Control of belt shops is the primary duty of the Mahila police. The government has provided telephones to the Mahila police. Get information from them at regular intervals. Similarly, there are Mahila Mitras. Their services can also be utilised,” the Chief Minister observed.

“At any cost, there should not be belt shops and illicit brewing in the State. Also, illegal sand mining and transportation has to be curbed. Keep a strict vigil on the border areas. The police and the prohibition and enforcement personnel have to act tough,” he added.

Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney were among those present.