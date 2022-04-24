Act sternly against accused in crimes against children, police told

Child rights panel new chief wants cases under POCSO Act reviewed

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights’ new chairman Kesali Apparao on Sunday urged the police department to review the cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012 and take stern action on the offenders.

Mr. Apparao said that the commission had been receiving many complaints with regard to child abuse and their exploitation in different forms.

He told the media here that over 48,000 cases were registered under POCSO Act across India as per the data provided by the National Crime Records Bureau.

The crime against children should be curbed in Andhra Pradesh and other States by strictly implementing the Act.

“Many children aged below 18 years are being harassed sexually and in other forms. Unfortunately, the victims and their parents are not coming forward to lodge complaints against the offenders due to fear of damage to their social respect. Officials of the commission and police department will inquire into these incidents without revealing the details of the victims,” said Mr. Apparao, who is also an advocate.

“Through workshops and seminars in the districts, the commission will create awareness on various Acts, including the POCSO Act-2012, Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006 and Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act-1986 to ensure a decent life for children,” he added.

Mr. Apparao, who met Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana recently here, said that the commission had planned to create awareness among schoolchildren about various Acts in the new academic year 2022-23.

“The Minister promised to extend support from the Education Department for such awareness programmes. Through teaching community and representatives of non-governmental organisations, we can reach more students in short time,” he said.