Act on police based on call data records, says Harsha Kumar

Former Amalapuram MP G.V. Harsha Kumar on Thursday demanded that the State government release the phone call history of the police personnel who were involved in tonsuring a 23-year-old Dalit youth in the Seethanagaram police station on July 20.
In a joint press conference addressed by Mr. Harsha Kumar and the victim here, Mr. Harsha Kumar said, “The call data of the police personnel, including Seethanagaram sub-inspector Sk. Feroz Shah, will reveal the conspiracy and the role of YSRCP local leader K. Krishna Murthy and senior police officials.”
“The entire episode of the atrocity against the Dalit youth is in the knowledge of the Rajamahendravaram Urban senior police officials, including SP, DSP and circle inspector. The police did not even admit the victim to a hospital after subjecting him to physical torture in the police station,” alleged Mr. Harsha Kumar.
A relay hunger strike would be launched on July 26 if the State government did not initiate action against those behind the atrocity based on the cell phone call history of the police personnel concerned, the former MP said.
“We urge the CPI and CPI(M) to extend their solidarity to our fight against the recent atrocities committed by the police against the Dalits in the State,” said Mr. Harsha Kumar.
Narrating the incident, the victim said, “The police had called a barber to tonsure my head in the police station.”
