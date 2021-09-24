‘Act more stringent than POCSO needed’

Atrocities being used for political mileage, says Mahila panel chief

State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma said that tough laws are necessary, given the rise in crimes against women and children.

“An Act that is more stringent than the POCSO is the need of the hour,” she said while participating in the ‘Poshan Maah’, a Central’s initiative to improve nutrition in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers. Mahila Commission member Gajjela Lakshmi Reddy accompanied her.

“It is scary to see that women do not feel secure even in their own homes,” she said, referring to the shocking incident from Nellore where a man recorded a video of his wife ending her life by hanging.

Ms. Padma expressed concern over the ‘mala fide’ intention of certain elements to derive political mileage from the cases pertaining to atrocity against women.

She fed infants at the ‘Annaprasana’ programme and interacted with pregnant women during the ‘Seemantham’ at a workshop conducted by the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) on the impact of government schemes on women’s empowerment. “Right from the Amma Vodi to registration of house pattas in the name of women, Disha App, 50% of nominated posts to women, every scheme conceived by the State government has women as the central idea. Fear and worry should become a thing of the past and we should move on with confidence,” she told the women.

Tirupati Mayor R. Sireesha, a gynaecologist by profession, medical practitioner P. Krishna Prasanthi, SPMVV Rector D. Sarada, ICDS Project Director Naga Sailaja, TUDA Secretary S. Lakshmi spoke on nutrition and career of women.