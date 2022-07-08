Act independently with high standards, Public Service Commissions told

Inaugural session of PSC chiefs’ standing panel gets under way

Inaugural session of PSC chiefs’ standing panel gets under way

State Public Service Commissions (PSCs) are constitutional and independent authorities and they are mandated to function as the ‘watchdog of merit system’, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said.

Participating as chief guest at the inaugural session of the Standing Committee of Chairpersons of State Public Service Commissions held in Visakhapatnam, virtually from the Raj Bhavan here on Friday, the Governor said that PSCs played a pivotal role in appointment of meticulous and versatile persons to public services in the government and they should not be influenced and bow to any pressures.

“Public Service Commissions should ensure time-bound execution of job notifications and maintain transparency, integrity and credibility throughout the recruitment process,” Mr. Harichandan said.

Chairman of the Standing Committee of Chairpersons of Public Service Commissions and Chairman of the Goa Public Service Commission Jose Manuel Noronha, said the 24th National Conference of the State PSCs would be held in 2023.

UPSC Secretary Vasudha Mishra, Chairpersons of Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, A.P., Kerala, Telangana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh PSCs participated in the programme.