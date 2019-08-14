‘Act fast on reverse tendering’

A day after the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) made it clear that reverse tendering would lead to cost escalation, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy stressed the need to hasten decisions to take the process forward.

Mr. Jagan was addressing a Cabinet Sub-Committee that is looking into the irregularities committed on 30 issues during the previous government, on Wednesday.

Every rupee saved through reverse tendering would be helpful to the people. The government has to be a custodian of public money and should not let the corrupt go scot free. From the tendering process to availing loans, scams to the tune of hundreds and thousands of crores of rupees could be seen in every work taken up by the previous government, he charged.

Transparency mantra

“Now our duty is to ensure that all deals are done in a fair and transparent manner,” he said.

The probe should be conducted without any fear or favour, he said, adding, “even I am facing tremendous pressures, but the question of budging does not arise.”

Mr. Jagan said that any purchase which exceeds ₹ one crore would hereafter be put in the public domain for transparency and to provide corruption-free governance. All purchases should be done only by bidding and the contractor’s name should be displayed only after finalisation, he said.

Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramchandra Reddy, Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and officials concerned attended the meeting.