Act fast on pendingcases, Education Minister tells officials

Education Minister A. Suresh has directed the department officials not to waste time in litigations and initiate immediate and effective measures to find a solution to the cases related to the department pending with courts.

Reviewing the issues that are delayed due to litigations, at his office at the Secretariat on Thursday, the Minister said: “We can’t afford to lose such valuable time in court litigations.” He asked the officials to find ways to end them at the earliest. He said the cases related to the DSC and Unified Service Rules for teachers should be given top priority.

Calling for a monthly review meeting exclusively on pending court cases, he said the departmental heads should be apprised of such cases and a solution should be thrashed out immediately. Later, he enquired about the number of such pending cases and the efforts being made to get them cleared.

Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education Hemachandra Reddy, State Project Director China Veerabhadrudu, Joint Directors, Regional Directors and others were present.

Panel meet

Meanwhile, the State School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission has decided to take up an extensive inspections of schools and junior colleges across the 13 districts of the State to assess the existing conditions there.

At the first meeting of the commission, headed by its Chairman Justice R. Kantha Rao on Thursday, CEO A. Sambasiva Reddy said to get the first hand account of the conditions in schools, the commission members would visit both private and government institutions. Besides fee regulation, the panel discussed other key issues.

Mr. Sambasiva Reddy said depending on their performance, educational institutions would be given grading and efforts were on to evolve a scientific policy to regulate fee structure in private institutions. It was also decided to set up a grievance cell to enable students and parents to bring their problems to the notice of the commission which would soon make public its phone number, mail id and website address for the purpose.

Commission vice-chairperson Vijaya Sarada Reddy, members Narayana Reddy, Eeswaraiah, Ajay Kumar, C.A. Prasad, D.V.R.K. Prasad and Surya Narayana Reddy were present.