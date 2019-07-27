Andhra Pradesh

Act fast on Dugarajapatnamproject, Chief Minister urged

Congress leader Chinta Mohan leads a demonstration by party activists at the Ambedkar statue at Naidupeta in Nellore district on Saturday.

Hundreds of Congress activists stage demonstration

Hundreds of Congress activists, led by former Union Minister Chinta Mohan, staged a demonstration in front of the Ambedkar statue at Naidupeta on Saturday urging the Central and State governments to speed up the process to set up the proposed ₹23,000-crore sea port project at Dugarajapatnam.

Though included as one of the big ticket projects after Polavaram to compensate residuary Andhra Pradesh post bifurcation, the second major public sector sea port project on the east coast remained a non-starter, the former MP from Tirupati lamanted while addressing the party activists.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had blamed the previous Telugu Desam government for the delay in grounding the project during his padayatra, should immediately allot land for the project and convince the Centre to begin the project works.

“It is not correct to fuel inter-district animosities by projecting a port either in Dugarjapatnam or Ramayapatnam,” he said.

The erstwhile Manmohan Singh government at the Centre gave its nod only after a survey established its viability, the former MP pointed out.

