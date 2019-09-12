Act as per government’s priorities, Botcha tells municipal officials

The State government has established a “trust” by giving postings to the Municipal Commissioners at the places of their choice, and now it is the turn of the officials to live up to the expectations of the government, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has said. He was addressing a two-day workshop for Municipal Commissioners here on Thursday.

The Minister said the officials would have to act according to the priorities of the government.

“The onus of implementing the promises made in the manifesto lies on the officials and the field staff. They have to draw plans in accordance with the government’s priorities. Ensuring a corruption-free governance tops the agenda of the government,” he said.

Taking the benefits of schemes at the doorstep of the beneficiaries was one of the objectives of the government. As part of it, village/ward volunteers and village secretariat set-up was being implemented.

Thrust areas

In the process, integration of the government departments would take place. Also, the field staff for local bodies would increase many times. With this “supporting staff,” the local bodies should focus on seasonal diseases, sanitation, urban housing education.

“I am not satisfied with the performance of schools. Earlier, we used to have education inspectors. We need to evolve a similar mechanism to monitor quality of education,” he said.

Stating that many officials were not responding to the phone calls, Mr. Satyanarayana suggested to them to attend to all the phone calls. Half the job would be done if they attended to the phone calls. It would instil hope among the callers that their grievance would be addressed, he said.

Water grid

Referring to Jal Shakti Abhiyan, he said the government intended to develop water grids under it. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and East and West Godavari districts were selected for the pilot project, he added.

Municipal Administration Secretary J. Syamal Rao, Commissioner and Director G.S.R.K.R. Vijay Kumar, AP Tidco Managing Director Diwan, DTCP V. Ramudu, ENC Chandraiah, Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Sampath, APUIAML Managing Director Prakash Gaw, and C&DMA Additional Director Asha Jyothi were present.